ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people, including a child, were seriously injured in a crash Monday morning, Mar. 27, near Bell Avenue and San Pedro Drive in southeast Albuquerque. It is still unclear what led to the crash.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the driver of the other vehicle fled on foot. New Mexico State Police detained the suspect shortly after he fled. The suspect has not yet been named.