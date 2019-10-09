One of three suspects in violent carjacking faces sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man involved in a violent carjacking is being sentenced on Wednesday.

Elijah Gutierrez, Jamil Lewis, and Noah Mirabal allegedly tried to carjack a man near Coal and 3rd Street in July of 2018. After a struggle, police say more than 20 shots were fired at the man in the vehicle.

The man was hit only once in the arm as he was trying to run away. Elijah Gutierrez pleaded guilty to five criminal charges.

In court Wednesday, District Court Judge Christina Argyres sentenced him to five years in prison.