ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens allegedly connected to a murder at an Albuquerque gas station has turned herself in. Police say 17-year-old Caprice Sicilia has turned herself in and was booked into the Bernalillo County Detention Center Monday.

Police say Sicilia and four others, 19-year-old Diamond Salazar, 16-year-old Adam Sedillo, 15-year-old Estevan Lucero, 16-year-old Ty Gallegos, allegedly killed Kayla Montano at the Maverik Gas Station on 3737 Princeton Dr. NE back on March 25, 2022.

According to police Sicilia claims she and Salazar were robbed at a park earlier in the day. She then told police a cell phone had been stolen that had a tracking app on it and the teens believed the people who robbed them were in the Maverik gas station.

They met up with the three boys when Montano’s family pulled into the gas station in a black SUV. According to a criminal complaint, the teens thought the people inside the black SUV were the ones who robbed them earlier.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Media urged the other four suspects to surrender as well. “These suspects have been charged and they need to surrender to law enforcement,” said Chief Medina in a release. The other suspects are still on the run.