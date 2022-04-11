FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police say a man was shot and killed after a foot chase Saturday afternoon. Police say they when they approached a man who was wanted on several felony charges he got out of his car and started running.

According to police they saw a man in a car at a parking lot near East 20th Street who was wanted on several charges. When they attempted to contact the man he got out of his car and started running. Police say he was armed and refused to put down his gun. They say he then pointed the gun at them, and two officers fired their guns. The man was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he died.

The two officers are now on administrative leave and a multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting. Police have not identified the man.