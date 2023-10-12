ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Artesia. According to NMSP, the shooting took place at the Artesia Public Safety Complex and involved the Artesia Police Department.

One individual has died from the shooting, and a second individual has been airlifted to a nearby hospital. The second individual’s condition is currently unknown. NMSP says no officers were injured in the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more information when it becomes available.