HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday, May 28. The shooting occurred a little after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Grimes.

According to a post from the police department, authorities responded to reports of shots being fired. When they arrived on the scene, they found that 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales had been shot. Morales was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.