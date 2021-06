APD is at the scene of a shooting at Zuni and Indiana on the morning of Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is recovering in the hospital following an early morning shooting on Wednesday in southeast Albuquerque. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Zuni Road and Indiana Street.

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were responding to a call regarding a shooting in the area when they found an injured victim. That individual is in stable condition at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident while they search for a suspect.