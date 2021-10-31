One dead, two injured following Sunday morning apartment shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Transport Street southeast. According to a press release, when officers arrived, they located bullet casings and blood in the area.

Police say one person that had been shot was already taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there. Shortly after that, another victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition. Another person also showed up to the hospital with an injured leg, saying he was hit by a vehicle as he and other vehicles were attempting to escape the area of the incident.