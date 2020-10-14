One dead, one injured after shooting near Carlisle and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died and another was injured following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to the Blake’s Lotaburger on Carlisle near I-40 around 10:05 p.m. in reference to an individual being shot.

Police state that they located two victims at the scene and both were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital with one being in critical condition. Authorities say the victim in critical condition has died due to his injuries.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

