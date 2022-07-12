ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in the area of San Pedro Dr. and Bell Ave. Officials say around 10 p.m. Monday night officers were sent to the area regarding a female who had been shot.

APD says when officers arrived they found a female who was lifeless and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. This incident is being investigated by APD homicide detectives. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update when more information becomes available.