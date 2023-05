ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives from the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Albuquerque. The shooting occurred just after midnight near Copper Avenue and Seventh Street on Monday, May 29.

According to police, an adult male has taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital as a result of the injuries. The incident is still under investigation.