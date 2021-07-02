One dead in fatal northeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are conducting interviews following an early morning homicide in southeast Albuquerque on Friday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers were dispatched to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Tennessee St. near Central Ave. and Wyoming Blvd.

Officers at the scene found a male with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. Authorities say the male was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

APD homicide detectives were conducting interviews and canvassing the area. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Police have not provided any information on a possible suspect.