One suspect dead following BCSO deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One male subject is dead and no deputies were injured following a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy-involved shooting that took place near Atrisco Elementary School near Atrisco and Bridge. Deputies have been at the scene since 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, deputies were sent to a call regarding a fight and were on their way to the scene when they received word that a shot had been fired. As deputies arrived at the scene they discovered a man leaving who ran from deputies.

It is unknown how many shots were fired as they chased the suspect, but at least one deputy fired, hitting the subject and he died at the scene. This is the first deputy-involved shooting for BCSO since they started wearing body cameras.

“We are 100 percent compliant and we are 100 percent operational. The deputies on scene did have their cameras,” said Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

Currently, roads are closed in the area of Atrisco and Bridge while deputies investigate and they will be closed throughout the morning. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.