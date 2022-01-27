NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rio Rancho that left one man dead. According to NMSP, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday Rio Rancho Police responded to a domestic violence incident near Platinum Drive.

A person had reported John Paul Romero, 42, was armed with a knife and harming family members inside the residence. NMSP report that when Rio Rancho police arrived at the scene they found Romero armed with a knife.

At some point during the encounter, two officers discharged their firearms striking Romeo. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The reporting person and another family member were both transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident. NMSP agents are investigating the incident at this time.