One dead after shooting in SW Albuquerque

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting in southwest Albuquerque on Monday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says they responded to a call of a male being shot around 7 p.m. in the area of 13th St. and Lead Avenue.

APD says the man was taken to UNM Hospital where he died from his injuries. APD says they have no one in custody. Witnesses on the scene told police a car drove by and someone inside started shooting. KRQE News 13 will provide any updates as soon as they become available.

