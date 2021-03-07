One dead after shooting in Coronado Center parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in the east parking lot of Coronado Mall. Officials say police responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area.

They say a man was transported to a hospital with injuries and was later declared deceased. An investigation is currently underway. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Southbound Lousiana traffic is closed south of Menaul NE.

The identity of the suspects involved as well as what led to the incident are still unknown. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.