1 dead following shooting involving Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One suspect has died following a deputy-involved shooting with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning. New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident that took place at the intersection of Siler Road and Rufina Court.

NMSP reports that on June 23, Santa Fe County dayshift deputies encountered a stolen black Ford Ranger truck. The truck attempted to strike their patrol unit and a pursuit began. The pursuit was ultimately terminated. However, deputies issued a “be on the lookout” call for the stolen black Ford Ranger.

Then, around 11 p.m. another deputy encountered the same black Ford Ranger. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it evaded him.

After a pursuit lasting several minutes, the truck stopped at the intersection of Siler and Rufina Court. The male suspect then got out of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the deputies. Deputies then fired at the suspect. The suspect died on the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

At this time the name of the suspect and the names of the deputies involved have not been released. No other information has been released at this time.