ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon following a bomb scare at a northeast Albuquerque Walmart. 49-year-old Kelsey Waggoner is now facing charges for possession of an explosive device.

Waggoner called APD on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., claiming he had made several explosive devices and placed them inside a building on Vermont Street. He then said he was going to the Walmart on Eubank, just off I-40.

Officers were sent to both scenes, and APD’s bomb squad searched the Vermont location. Devices were recovered from Vermont Street, and the bomb squad searched the Walmart before letting people back in. No injuries were reported from the crime.