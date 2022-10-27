NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drugs, guns, illegal animals – these are what most people probably think of when they hear the words “U.S. Customs seizure.” But on the morning of October 27, El Paso border protection officers captured nearly 500 pounds of bologna, and it’s not the first time.

Bologna seizures actually aren’t that rare. In the last year alone, there have been a handful of bologna-related border incidents.

Customs officers found dozens of rolls of bologna, here’s the rolls of meat after they were removed from the toolbox and back of the truck. Image from CBP.

For example, in January, they seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. In August, they captured and destroyed another 90 pounds of bologna that a U.S. citizen had tried to bring back from south of the New Mexico border.

So what gives? Why can’t bologna cross the border?

Some foods can be transported relatively freely across U.S. borders. But, food coming across the border has to comply with the Code of Federal Regulations. In the case of the recent bologna seizure, Customs officials justified the taking of bologna under rules that restrict the import of certain animal products coming from regions that may contain animal-borne diseases.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said in a press release. “The travelers concealed these commodities and failed to properly declare merchandise acquired abroad to the CBP officer upon arrival and entry.”

Dairy products also fall under import rules. That’s why only a few hours after taking the bologna, officials took 285 pounds of cheese from a different individual.

“This was a commercial quantity and the importer failed to follow proper procedures to legally enter this product,” Provencio said. Dairy product imports to the U.S. are generally regulated by quotas from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and permitting from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s not clear if the seizure cheesed the 43-year-old U.S. citizen who tried to cross the border with the boxes of dairy allegedly hidden under a blanket. But it’s likely she’s not pleased, since she’s facing a $1,000 civil penalty.

The driver with the bologna was also fined with a civil penalty, according to Customs and Border Protection. Coming in at $1,000 for trying to bring in over 40 roles of bologna, the driver’s total fine could buy more than 300 packs of 12 ounce pre-packaged original bologna from the grocery store.