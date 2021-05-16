Ohio man steals over $90k worth of soybeans, flees to NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man charged with stealing over $90,000 worth of grain from a previous employer in Ohio was arrested in New Mexico last year and extradited back to the midwest. Justin Giauque, 35, was detained in the Valencia County jail on October 30, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Giauque is believed to have stolen 10,768.441 Bushels of soybeans from Larry Enderle & Sons Grain LLC between November 2019 and March 2020 and sold the grain to Centerra Co-Op in Loudonville, Ohio for a total of $94,920.41. Information provided by the co-op showed Giauque was paid 26 times for soybeans.

Giauque is also accused of using Enderle & Sons’ equipment to transport the grain. Police documents show Giauque was employed by the company from September 24, 2019, to November 27, 2019.

On March 4, 2020, the complaint states Jason Enderle contacted authorities believing two of his gravity wagons and a large amount of grain had been stolen. Enderle had become aware of the theft after one of the wagons was in a hit and run accident and was taken to a local auto body shop by Giauque to be worked on.

While Enderle was at the body shop, Giauque arrived driving the second wagon to pick up the first. A confrontation occurred between Giauque and Enderle, after which, Giauque left the body shop.

Giauque was later charged with two counts of grand theft, unauthorized use of property, and possession of criminal tools. He was arrested in Valencia County in late October and extradited back to Ohio on November 3, 2020. Giauque’s connection to New Mexico is unknown.

On March 3, it was announced in a press release Giauque was convicted on all four charges with a maximum sentence of 54 months in prison. News 13 reached out to the prosecutor in the case as to what Giauque was sentenced with but did not hear back.