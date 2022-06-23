HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Hobbs is warning the public of a phone scam where scammers call pretending to be with the city of Hobbs. Officials say scammers are asking for payments of charges to be made over the phone.

According to a release from the city, the scammers are allegedly calling people and stating they owe over $3,000 and asking for payments via gift cards or through Amazon. The number shows as City of Hobbs on caller ID. The city says they will never call a resident to request money or past due charges.

The city says they do sometimes call businesses about payments for registration renewal. However, they will never ask for payments via gift card or Amazon. Anyone who receives a call like this is encouraged to hang up without providing personal information and contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.