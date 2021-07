PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A homeowner in Michigan is crediting a vigilant newspaper delivery man and her dogs with saving her and her family from an explosive Fourth of July fire that heavily damaged her home. "What I have on is what I own at this point," Toni Jolman said Monday.

Jolman and six others were asleep in her home when Jolman's dogs woke her around 4:30 a.m. on July 4. "(I) let them in my room, heard a banging on the door; it was an older guy," Jolman said. "(I) kind of got scared, being a female answering the door at that time. He screamed that my garage was on fire."