Officials seek information in fatal South Valley hit and run

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Unit is seeking help from the public in regards to a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 11:35 P.M. at the intersection of Arenal Rd. and Tapia Blvd.

Investigators are looking for a small, black 4-door car that is believed to have damage on the passenger side. Officials say the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist, which possibly could have left the car with scorch marks from a fire that sparked from impact.

If anyone has any information leading to the identification of the offender or vehicle, please call (505)-798-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES