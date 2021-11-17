Officials seek information in fatal South Valley hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Unit is seeking help from the public in regards to a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 11:35 P.M. at the intersection of Arenal Rd. and Tapia Blvd.

Investigators are looking for a small, black 4-door car that is believed to have damage on the passenger side. Officials say the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist, which possibly could have left the car with scorch marks from a fire that sparked from impact.

If anyone has any information leading to the identification of the offender or vehicle, please call (505)-798-7000.