Officials: NMSP arrests man and son wanted for murder in CO

New Mexico State Police is helping investigators with a disturbing case out of Colorado.

“It’s very concerning a child so young being involved in a crime so horrific as murder,” NMSP Lt. Mark Soriano said.

The search for Heith Gleason and his 12-year-old son, who NMSP says are both wanted for murdering a woman in Colorado, came to an end in New Mexico.

State Police arrested Gleason and his young son, Gage Gleason, at a Santa Fe McDonald’s Thursday morning.

“The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Department had information that it was a gray Dodge pickup truck so when officers arrived on scene, they located the Dodge pickup truck and the two individuals,” Lt. Soriano said.

A captain with the sheriff’s department said they were called to a home in Walsenburg, about 50 miles south of Pueblo around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

That’s where local reports say investigators found a car burned so badly, they could not identify the victim inside.

“The World Journal,” the county newspaper, reported that they spoke to a woman who claims the victim was her daughter.

She told the paper her daughter was in an abusive relationship with a man, claiming during one incident he dragged her daughter into his truck, threatened to crash, but ended up throwing her daughter out instead.

Although in the article, she does not say her daughter’s boyfriend was Heith Gleason.

Heith Gleason was booked into the Santa Fe County Jail and Gage Gleason was placed into a juvenile facility.

Neither the County Sheriff’s office nor State Police would identify the murder victim.