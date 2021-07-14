Officers respond to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement is responding to a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning. Information is limited at this time, but the shooting happened near Wyoming and Northeastern.

Sky News 13 flew over the scene and saw a body in the parking lot behind the Cash Store in the area. The Albuqueruqe Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are on scene to assist. The FBI are the lead investigators of the scene.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to the FBI for more information but has not heard back. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.