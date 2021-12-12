Officer, suspects named in fatal Clines Corners officer-involved shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More information has been released concerning an officer-involved shooting in Clines Corners in November. According to a press release, on November 26, 2021, New Mexico State Investigations Bureau agents were called to investigate the shooting on U.S. 285, south of Clines Corners.

The release states NMSP agents learned that around 2:30 p.m., an NMSP officer pulled into the Starbucks on Promenade Boulevard in Santa Fe, and was told by employees the store had just been robbed by a man and a woman with firearms. The officer was told the two fled in a black Kia car with no license plate.

After the officer put the call out to dispatch, NMSP Officer Bryan Donis saw the vehicle speeding north on Cerrillos Road near Jaguar Drive but told dispatch he lost sight before he was able to turn around.

According to the release, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the suspect vehicle going south on Richards Ave. SFCSO then initiated a pursuit that went north on I-25, then south on U.S. 285. When the chase got to Clines Corners, NMSP officers and Torrance County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit.

Officials say during the pursuit, the passenger in the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies and officers. A TCSO deputy, an SFCSO deputy, and Ofc. Donis shot and hit the vehicle.

The vehicle veered off the road on U.S. 285 near milepost 251 and crashed near a tree. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 26-year-old Jacob Montoya of Bernalillo, eventually crawled out through the driver’s side of the vehicle and was taken into custody. Montoya was then airlifted to a nearby trauma center for gunshot wounds.

The female passenger, 29-year-old Christy Dimas of Albuquerque, was found dead in the car. She was pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

On December 6, Montoya was released from the hospital and booked into the Torrance County Detention Facility and charged with five counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, aggravated fleeing of a law officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, receiving a stolen firearm, and five counts of shooting from a motor vehicle.

Montoya is facing additional charges related to the Santa Fe Starbucks robbery.

The release states no officers were injured during the incident. Ofc. Donis was put on standard administrative leave. He has been with NMSP for four years.