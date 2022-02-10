NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More information has been released in relation to an officer-involved shooting that happened in San Miguel County in January. Officials say Officer Adam Vigil shot his gun and struck 43-year-old Paul Mares when Mares drove his vehicle towards Officer Vigil during a traffic stop.

The incident began when a New Mexico State Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2003 black Lexus near Romeroville around 5:30 p.m. on January 26, 2022. Mares did not stop and fled heading north on I-25. That’s when Officer Vigil joined the chase.

An NMSP press release states, after a PIT maneuver brought Mares’ car to a stop, police attempted to arrest him. Officials say Mares then drove his car in reverse towards Officer Vigil as he was exiting his police vehicle. Officer Vigil then shot at Mares, striking him.

The release states Mares’ vehicle hit the driver-side door of Officer Vigil’s vehicle and then stopped a short distance later. Mares was then taken into custody and taken to an area hospital. Following that, Mares was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Albuquerque.

Two female passengers in Mares’ car were uninjured, detained, and questioned. They have not been charged with any crimes.

At the time of the incident, Mares had outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges of resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer, and reckless driving.

For the January 26 incident, Mares is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing a police officer, two counts of false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, driving while license revoked, and failure to stop at an intersection.

Mares was booked into San Miguel Detention Center in Las Vegas, NM after being released from the hospital.