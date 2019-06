The man allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting will remain locked up. Police say Daniel Franco and his brother threatened a man at gunpoint and then shot him on May 16.

Then two days later, Franco is accused of leading State Police officers on a chase ending with an officer opening fire. Franco got away that night, but was caught several days later during a SWAT standoff.

Thursday in district court, Judge Daniel Gallegos ordered Franco to remain in custody until trial in both cases.