NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tweeted early Saturday that one suspect was dead following an officer-involved shooting near milepost 190, towards the southern end of Belen. Officials say no officers were hurt and northbound traffic on I-25 is shut down due to this being an active scene.
NMSP says details are limited and more information will be provided as it becomes available.