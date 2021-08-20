Broadway blocked from Anderson to Avenida Cesar Chavez in OIS investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Broadway and Anderson Ave. and Broadway Blvd. in southeast Albuquerque. KRQE crews on scene are reporting Broadway from at least Anderson to Avenida Cesar Chavez is currently blocked off.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a suspect was shot by APD and transported to the hospital and that no officers were injured. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

This is the second day in a row that Albuquerque has had an officer-involved shooting following the shooting in the area of Juan Tabo north of Lomas that injured four police officers. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.