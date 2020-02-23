Suspect killed in Deming officer-involved shooting

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that turned deadly in southwest New Mexico. According to New Mexico State Police, an unidentified man who violated a temporary protection order led Deming Police on a chase Saturday.

New Mexico State Police report that the suspect led Deming police through the city and into the county. Luna County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit and that’s when the man tried driving over a berm and got his minivan stuck.

The man got out of the vehicle armed with a shotgun and fired at least one shot toward the deputy, striking the window of a deputy’s cruiser. The deputy was not injured and the suspect fled the area on foot.

Officers later found the man in a bush and gave him commands to drop his weapon. At some point, a New Mexico State Police officer fired at least one shot that struck the suspect.

The male suspect was treated by emergency medical personnel but died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not identified the suspect or the officer-involved at this time.

NMSP report the officer has been placed on standard leave and following the completion of an NMSP investigation, the case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office to be reviewed.