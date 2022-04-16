NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police said in a tweet Saturday that there was an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead on I-40, just outside of Prewitt, NM. They say westbound traffic is currently closed at mile marker 72.
State police have traffic diverted around the scene on Highway 122. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.