ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in the northeast part of the city. Officials say police responded around 6:29 p.m. to the area of Calle Olas Altos NE in reference to an armed carjacking.

When police located the vehicle, the driver fled, leading officers to the area of Bear Canyon Arroyo. The suspect then fled on foot. Officials say shots were fired and APD tweeted out Wednesday night that no officers were injured in the incident.

This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.