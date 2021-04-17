Suspect dead in northwest Albuquerque officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Albuquerque. Police were initially dispatched to a domestic dispute, late on Friday night, near Coyote Canyon Place and Sand Springs Road.

Albuquerque police say one of the men involved in the dispute had a gun, and they spent an hour trying to convince him to give up peacefully. Police say at some point, an officer fired at least one shot killing the man.

A multi-agency task force is now handling the investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

