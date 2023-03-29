ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department Southwest Area Command are investigating a domestic disturbance call about gunshots being fired. The incident occurred on Glendale in northwest Albuquerque between 47th Street and Atrisco Drive.

APD officers are actively working the scene and the situation is ongoing. According to officials, one individual has been apprehended and no one has been shot. This is currently being considered an officer-involved shooting.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.