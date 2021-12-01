Police officer accused of raping woman makes first court appearance

Correction issued below:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Isleta Police officer accused of raping a woman he arrested will remain locked up for now. Leon Martin appeared Wednesday in court on charges of rape, false imprisonment, bribing a witness and violation of ethical principles.
A judge quickly announced that prosecutors had filed for pretrial detention so he will stay locked up until another judge rules on that motion. A 22-year-old woman says Martin arrested her for DWI then drove to a secluded area and raped her. She said she feared he would shoot her or add more charges to her arrest if she tried to run.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included the headline that said Leon Martin raped the woman he arrested. Martin is accused of raping a woman and is facing charges in the case.