SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is honoring an officer for his actions while off duty. Last month, Lieutenant Jimmie Montoya was at a gas station near Cerrillos and Rodeo when he noticed two men arguing.

The fight quickly escalated and one man pulled a gun on the other. Even though Lieutenant Montoya was off-duty, he jumped in and held the armed man at gunpoint until officers arrived. On Wednesday, Santa Fe police honored him with a letter of commendation saying his actions represented the department’s core values and mission.