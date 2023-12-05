ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An off-duty New Mexico State Police officer was arrested for DWI on Sunday and placed on administrative leave, NMSP confirmed.

Edgar Madrid, 31, was pulled over by another state police officer patrolling on I-40 west near Wyoming Boulevard in Albuquerque. Court documents state that Madrid was speeding by going 90 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

When the officer went up to Madrid in his vehicle, Madrid had bloodshot watery eyes, according to court documents. The patrol officer also documented that there was a strong odor of alcohol inside the vehicle.

The patrol officer asked Madrid to get out of the vehicle and asked him if he had alcohol before driving. Madrid told the officer he had at least one beer before the traffic stop. During field sobriety tests, Madrid showed signs of impairment, court documents state.

Madrid was arrested at 1:40 a.m. and taken to the NMSP office in Albuquerque for processing. He then was booked at the Bernalillo Metropolitan Detention Center. He is charged with aggravated DWI, speeding, driver’s license not in possession, and no proof of insurance.

Court records show that Madrid was released Sunday on personal recognizance. He has a bond arraignment set for Jan. 23, 2024.

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler sent the following statement to KRQE News 13: