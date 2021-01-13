Notorious 1990 bowling alley massacre featured on popular true crime podcasts

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the worst massacres in New Mexico history is now being featured in true crime podcasts. Thirty years ago, seven people including two children were shot at a Las Cruces bowling alley. One of the hosts of the podcasts is hoping to keep the unsolved case in the spotlight.

February 10, 1990, two men walked into Las Cruces Bowl before it opened for the day and shot seven people execution-style. They then stole about $5,000 before setting the office on fire. Four of those people died, a two-year-old and a six-year-old were among the victims. “There are at least two people that are responsible for the cold-blooded murders of four, very innocent people, and it’s time that we find who did this and put them away,” said Nic Edwards, co-host of True Crime Garage.

Police sketch of the 2 men

The nearly 31-year-old case has become the topic of two popular true crime podcasts. The Crime Junkie podcast did a half-hour episode about the murders and the True Crime Garage covered the events of that day and the investigation that followed in a two-part series.

Edwards hopes to shed some light on the case and remind the public it remains unsolved. “We are really just trying to keep these stories alive,” Edwards said. He says during their research they developed a theory about an unsolved robbery-homicide that took place the month before at a gas station. “If you take a look at that case, it shares a lot of similarities with that of the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre. I have a strong suspicion that it could have been perpetrated by the same two individuals,” Edwards said.

Edwards says even though it’s a dark piece of New Mexico’s history, making sure the cause stays relevant is vital to one day solving it. “These were people’s lives these were people that were special, unique that were loved by others, that were taken way too soon by evil individuals; cold-blooded individuals that should not be walking around among us,” Edwards said.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a $30,000 reward for information that identifies the men responsible.

