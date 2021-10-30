APD investigate northwest Albuquerque house party shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating what led to a shooting at a northwest Albuquerque house party. According to a press release, officers responded to the area of McMahon Boulevard and Fineland Drive northwest around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say a large house party was interrupted by shots fired. Police say multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported as life-threatening. Several houses were hit by gunfire no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

