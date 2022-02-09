ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday morning. Officials say police responded to the area of Lomas, just east of Yale where a pedestrian was struck by two different vehicles.

They say the pedestrian was crossing Lomas heading north when they were struck by the first vehicle. The pedestrian was then hit by the second vehicle. Officials pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other information has been released at this time.