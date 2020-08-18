Nonprofit’s donation bin broken into 9 times in a year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bin to collect donations for women in need has become the target of repeated break-ins. While the thieves were not able to get inside to take any of the donations this time, the damages cost way more than any of the items inside.

Christine Barber is fed up. “Broken into, broken into, broken into,” Barber said.

The donation bin in Nob Hill for Street Safe New Mexico has been broken into nine times in just a year. “For those 12 months that we have had the bin, for almost six months, it has actually been inside for repairs,” Barber said.

They’ve tried to fix the problem. “We are on our fourth set of locks here,” Barber said. “We have had to put bars in because somebody was having somebody crawl through here and undo the bolts from the inside.”

Nothing is working. The latest break-in happened on Friday. There were scratch marks and bent metal where they tried to get inside, leaving behind a broken drill bit.

“What makes you want to do it so bad,” Barber asked. “You would have to spend an hour or two hours doing this and brought multiple power tools and broken those power tools.”

All that is inside are things like books and canned goods that help women on the street. “We provide hand sanitizer and masks to women on the street,” Barber said. “We have a lot more expenses during coronavirus, so having this additional expense right now is not great.”

Barber said these break-ins have cost the nonprofit thousands to fix, cutting into their budget. She said while the repeated break-ins are frustrating, they won’t distract from their mission. “The women are still what is important to us, and it will take a lot more than this to make us not want to help them and be there for them and support them,” Barber said.

Barber said she knows at least two of the times were homeless people, but she believes the more recent break-ins have been done by people targeting the nonprofit. Barber said she has not filed any police reports because the items that were stolen aren’t worth very much, but they are looking to install security cameras and lights in the area.

Latest News