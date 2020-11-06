Nob Hill donut shop hit by back-to-back burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque donut shop is back in business after being broken into twice in one night, and loyal customers want to help it bounce back. “A couple nights ago, we got broken into,” El Camino Donuts Owner Clint Goodrich stated.

A look inside the colorful and friendly shop in Nob Hill on Thursday doesn’t show the mess that Goodrich just cleaned up. “Police came and cleared the building and investigated the whole scenario,” he explained. He said vandals trashed the place and stole equipment Tuesday night, but that wasn’t the end of their trouble.

“In about a two and a half-hour window from when I left to when I came back with property management to change all the locks and everything, they had come back to steal more things and do more damage,” he added.

It shut down their shop Wednesday, a disappointment to customers wanting to support the small business. “My heart really really goes out to them. I know it’s a struggle right now with covid and business,” one customer said.

On Thursday, Goodrich didn’t want to give away what the back-to-back burglaries will cost him, but it’s the last thing he needed after just opening during the pandemic in late July. “[It’s] extremely annoying, extremely disappointing, and kind of pathetic,” he exclaimed. “It may be a symptom of why there may be so many vacancies in the Nob Hill area.”

He’s upset that his security measures in place failed but said he’s moving forward and not letting this keep him from doing what he loves. “It hurts your business, but you, know, you got to be resilient and bounce back,” he said.

“I just want to support them and make sure they have what they need so they can make those delicious donuts again!” the customer added.

That customer has started a GoFundMe page with a $2,000 goal for the donut shop.

Albuquerque Police said it hadn’t heard of any other Nob Hill businesses that also had break-ins on election night.

