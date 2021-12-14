No one hurt in drive-by shooting outside South Valley Hobby Lobby

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt during a drive-by shooting in a Hobby Lobby parking lot at Coors Blvd. and Rio Bravo Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon.

At this point, the sheriff’s department does not have any suspects in custody, and investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from the area. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES