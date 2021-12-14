No one hurt in drive-by shooting outside South Valley Hobby Lobby

[1] Off-road vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash located; community mourns for 7-year-old Albuquerque police say they've found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed a young boy outside the River of Lights. However, they are still looking for the driver. After getting dozens of tips, police found the ATV that was involved in the crash at a home near 65th Street and Avalon. In a now-deleted tweet, APD said the vehicle had been modified to look different from the pictures released to the public. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

[2] Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve cannabis regulations The Bernalillo County Commission finalized its non-medical marijuana regulations. The ordinance outlines other restrictions on where people can grow, sell, and consume cannabis. However, it also allows businesses to apply for exceptions through a special use permit. The regulations will apply when general adult-use cannabis sales become legal in New Mexico in April.