ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men shot to death in a car in the middle of Albuquerque. The lone survivor seen on video during the shootout. New federal documents spell out what investigators say led up to the carnage – and why there could be trouble with a murder case moving forward.

A car with three bodies was dumped off at an Albuquerque hospital. “There was a fourth individual who fled on foot from the scene and talked to different people as he left the scene,” officials said at the time of the incident. “He had blood on him and it looked like he was injured. We aren’t sure if he was injured or not.”

Police say the driver of that abandoned car was Richard Kuykendall. Investigators would trace the crime back to an alley near San Pedro and Indian School. “We really appreciate the public coming forward and offering video and helping investigators,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD Spokesperson.

A federal motion filed this week lays out what happened. It states Kuykendall had recently gotten out of prison and wanted to exact revenge on a man named Spider Mike Sanchez, who moved in with his wife.

They say Kuykendall recruited two buddies that knew Sanchez to lure him into their car and take him to that alley where Kuykendall would meet them on foot for an ambush. They had duct tape, a saw, a hammer, and a blanket waiting stashed in the trunk of the Ford Taurus.

As an unarmed Kuykendall approached the car, the feds say Sanchez got the jump on them and started opening fire on all three of them, killing Kiykendall’s two friends as they fired back at Sanchez, wounding him.

They say Kuykendall hopped in the car, grabbed a gun, and finished off Sanchez. “The vast majority of these cases, it does take time to investigate it,” said .

Nine months later, Kuykendall only faces a federal charge of felon with a firearm, with the surveillance video as the evidence to show him with a gun. He still hasn’t been hit with the state charges for kidnapping and murder.

In the federal paperwork, prosecutors say photographs were taken and forensic testing done on the car but then, “APD destroyed or otherwise disposed of it.”

The district attorney’s office says they still haven’t gotten the case from APD. That’s because APD says it’s still investigating but could not tell News 13 if the car was destroyed or misplaced.