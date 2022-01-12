No injuries after shots fired outside high school basketball game

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police state that while officers responded to shots fired during a high school basketball game Tuesday evening, there was not an active shooter and no one was injured. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to Valley High School around 8:30 p.m. while a basketball game was in session.

Story continues below

Officers at the scene along with Albuquerque Public Schools officers set up a perimeter to make sure all attendees at the game were safe. The school was locked down as authorities confirmed that no one had been injured during the incident and were then allowed to leave.

APD reports that the shooting took place in the school parking lot where casings were found and are being processed. APD is currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES