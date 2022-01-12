No injuries after shots fired outside high school basketball game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police state that while officers responded to shots fired during a high school basketball game Tuesday evening, there was not an active shooter and no one was injured. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to Valley High School around 8:30 p.m. while a basketball game was in session.

Officers at the scene along with Albuquerque Public Schools officers set up a perimeter to make sure all attendees at the game were safe. The school was locked down as authorities confirmed that no one had been injured during the incident and were then allowed to leave.

APD reports that the shooting took place in the school parking lot where casings were found and are being processed. APD is currently investigating.