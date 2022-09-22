ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Marco Trejo, the teen accused of killing a student outside West Mesa High School are asking a judge to reconsider his release. 14-year-old Marco Trejo is accused of shooting 16-year-old Andrew Burson in February, just off the West Mesa campus.

The judge said since someone from the youth detention center was not present to answer questions, a ruling could not be made on the motion to reconsider Trejo’s release. The judge did order that Trejo’s step-mother be added to his visitor list. Burson’s father is also asking the court to release police reports to him, so he can submit to his insurance company for an accidental death policy. Both sides are set to be back in court next month.