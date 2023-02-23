NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University graduate was shot while photographing the scene of a homicide in Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 22. 2016 NMSU graduate Jesse Walden worked in the Albuquerque area before taking a job as a photojournalist at Spectrum News 13 in Florida.

Walden was photographing the scene of a murder when Keith Moses allegedly arrived and started shooting. Police arrested 19-year-old Moses for allegedly killing three people in two separate shootings. The three victims who died were a 20-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl, and a journalist who was working with Walden, Dylan Lyons.