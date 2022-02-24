LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An NMSU basketball player has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Mario McKinney, 21, was arrested just after midnight Wednesday accused of attempting a battery on a woman who lived with him.

The relationship was not revealed. Court documents say it happened at his home on Union, near the university. McKinney was later released on his own recognizance.

He is a sophomore guard. He started at NMSU this season. McKinney played every game this season, including Monday’s against Seattle.

KRQE reached out to BMSU athletic officials for comment. The athletic director says they are disappointed to hear of the situation and are working to gather more information.