ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him.

Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake during the UNM and NSMU game on October 15. Police say Travis shot at Peake and Peake returned fire, killing Travis on Saturday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chancellor of NMSU Dan Arvizu called the shooting ‘tragic.’ The athletic director said he talked to Peake, who is in the hospital after the shooting on Wednesday. He said the athlete was concerned about the coaches and their job status.

“Of all the things he could’ve told me, that’s the first thing he wanted to say, which, you know, I understand there are a lot of people who have strong feelings about Mike, but that indicates where his head is right now – thinking of others,” said Mario Moccia, athletic director for NMSU.

NMSU said it learned about the video of the October 15 fight about a week after it happened. Dean of Students for NMSU Ann Goodman said they passed the video to campus police to try and identify those involved. She said they did not discuss the video with their counterparts at UNM or UTEP, which reportedly also had students involved since there was no official police report.

“Clearly, we did not necessarily think that that video or the fight was particularly significant. Obviously, hindsight is 2020,” said Goodman. “What I meant by that was it was not addressed by the police at that time, there was no case number, there was no arrest or anything to that degree.”

Moccia said they did take action after seeing the video. “With regard to our men’s basketball player Michael Peake, athletics was aware of an altercation with him and some other individuals at the October 15 football game between New Mexico State and [the] University of New Mexico, and discipline measures were taken at that time,” said Moccia. He did not elaborate on what disciplinary action was taken.

Arvizu said the university will do more to address security at games. “I think one of the early observations that we’re starting to conclude is that we could’ve done better with having more, different kinds of security services that we’ve had in the past,” said Arvizu. Moving forward, he said they will look at more security measures like metal detectors and not having rival-school students sitting next to each other at the game.

Moccia said the night before the fatal shooting, the team watched film until 11:30 p.m., and bed checks were done around 11:45 p.m. He said they also had a coach in the lobby. Still, Peake and other players broke curfew. NMSU said they are still investigating the other players who broke curfew and what they were doing.

As far as guns on campus, NMSU said it cannot search dorms for firearms unless it receives a credible script. Moving forward, Moccia said they will check student athletes’ bags before going on trips.

Peake is still in the hospital. NMSU leadership said as of Wednesday, Peake is still enrolled in the school and part of the men’s basketball team. The team will be in Las Vegas on Friday for a tournament.